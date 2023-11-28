GHENT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After West Virginia got a blast of cold this week, more ski resorts across the state are preparing to open for the season.

(Courtesy: Winterplace Ski Resort)

Although some of the slopes in West Virginia’s higher elevations began snowmaking back in October, Winterplace in Ghent, West Virginia announced that it began making snow Monday night.

Winterplace typically opens in mid-December, but according to a press release, if temperatures stay low and conditions stay good for making snow, that opening date could be even sooner.

According to Winterplace General Manager Josh Faber, the resort is mainly focusing on opening the Heaven Holler Terrain Park, Wanderer Beginning Area, mid-mountain lifts, Last Chance, and Last Run Trails first.

Timberline Mountain in Tucker County also said in a Facebook post on Monday that it has resumed snowmaking, and visitors can “expect to see significant snow coverage over the next few days.” Although an opening day has not been released, the post said that this year’s ski season “is just around the corner!”

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County, one of West Virginia’s biggest ski resorts, announced that it will officially open on Saturday, Dec. 2. While other resorts have not finalized their opening dates, On The Snow projects the following opening dates as of Nov. 28: