Most popular girl names from the 60s in West Virginia

(STACKER)—Were you born in the 60s in West Virginia? Well, your name might just be on this list!

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

#50. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning “lord”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 764

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#707 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,064

#49. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 766

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#707 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165

#48. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 776

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255

#47. Sheila

Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 788

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071

#46. Cathy

Cathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 818

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 51,601

#45. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 840

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151

#44. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 843

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,034

#43. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 864

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307

#42. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 871

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589

#41. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 887

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825

#40. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 900

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341

#39. Debbie

Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 904

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193

#38. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 905

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

#37. Terri

Terri is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 917

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 63,734

#36. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 973

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789

#35. Paula

Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 977

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506

#34. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,023

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707

#33. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,125

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285

#32. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,176

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561

#31. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,205

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

#30. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,206

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607

#29. Connie

Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,247

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215

#28. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,264

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#450 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

#27. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#501 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078

#26. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,330

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#501 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

#25. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,332

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#22 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

#24. Sherry

Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,356

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#22 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521

#23. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,598

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

#22. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,640

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119

#21. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,657

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

#20. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,751

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

#19. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,752

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322

#18. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,775

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

#17. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,788

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

#16. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,813

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468

#15. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,841

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385

#14. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,844

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776

#13. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,976

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248

#12. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,022

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

#11. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,024

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

#10. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,055

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

#9. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,182

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

#8. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,188

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

#7. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,229

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

#6. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,447

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

#5. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,561

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

#4. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#197 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223

#3. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,584

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#197 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

#2. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,821

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#321 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

West Virginia

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,913

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#321 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980