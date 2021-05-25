Most popular girl names from the 60s in West Virginia

(STACKER)—Were you born in the 60s in West Virginia? Well, your name might just be on this list!
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
#50. Joyce
Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning “lord”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 764
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#707 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,064
#49. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 766
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#707 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165
#48. Carolyn
Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 776
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255
#47. Sheila
Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 788
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071
#46. Cathy
Cathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 818
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 51,601
#45. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 840
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
#44. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 843
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,034
#43. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 864
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
#42. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 871
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#569 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
#41. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 887
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825
#40. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
#39. Debbie
Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 904
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193
#38. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 905
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
#37. Terri
Terri is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 917
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#444 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 63,734
#36. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 973
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
#35. Paula
Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 977
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506
#34. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,023
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
#33. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,125
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
#32. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,176
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
#31. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,205
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
#30. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,206
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
#29. Connie
Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,247
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215
#28. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,264
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#450 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
#27. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,289
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#501 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
#26. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,330
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#501 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
#25. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,332
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#22 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
#24. Sherry
Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,356
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#22 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521
#23. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,598
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
#22. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,640
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
#21. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
#20. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,751
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
#19. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,752
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
#18. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,775
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
#17. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,788
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#619 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
#16. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,813
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
#15. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,841
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
#14. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,844
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
#13. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,976
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
#12. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,022
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
#11. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,024
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#223 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
#10. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,055
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
#9. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,182
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
#8. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,188
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
#7. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,229
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
#6. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,447
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
#5. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,561
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#743 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
#4. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,496
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#197 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
#3. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,584
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#197 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
#2. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,821
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#321 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
West Virginia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,913
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#321 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980
