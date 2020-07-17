Most WVU Parkersburg classes to be online this fall

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Most West Virginia University at Parkersburg classes will be online this fall.

The university will have a majority of its classes online with the exception of technical courses needing skills labs. Courses needing skill labs include education, nursing, and welding.

Chris Gilmer, President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg announced the decision for online classes during a Facebook Live stream Friday, July 17, 2020. The decision comes in part due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

“We did not look at what other universities in the state are doing, we based this decision off of what we felt was safe and medically responsible for our student body and faculty.” Chris Gilmer, President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Fall classes start Aug. 17, 2020. No decision has been made by the university about Spring 2021 classes.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories