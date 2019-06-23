Mother and child bitten by dogs on bike path in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)- According to the Gallia County Sheriff, a woman and her young child were bitten by a pair of dogs running wild on a bike path near McCormick Road. The victims hae been sent to a hospital in Columber where they are being treated.

The Sheriff says it happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The woman drove herself and her child to the hospital after they were bitten.

Police say they have made numerous searches of the area but have not located the animals. They were described as a black and white dog, possibly a boxer and a brown dog which appeared to be a mix.

The Sheriff is urging anyone using the bike trail to proceed with caution.