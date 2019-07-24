Mother of Missing WV Toddler Speaks Out

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (WOWK) — The mother of a missing toddler is speaking out, searching for answers while refusing to give up hope.

It has been more than two weeks since Summer Scritchfield last saw her 4 year-old daughter, Gracelynn.

“I mean her little sister runs around the house all day long, yelling for her sister, so I know she is missing her,” Scritchfield told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “The dog even misses her, he has been sleeping in her bed. We all want her back.”

The young girl was supposed to be with her father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III also known as Trey, for a routine visit. Hetrick was supposed to return her the following day, but according to Scritchfield, he didn’t show up — telling her, he was taking the young girl on a weeks long vacation.

On Monday that “vacation” turned into an Amber Alert. West Virginia State Police believe Hetrick abducted the girl.

Since the Amber Alert was issued, Hetrick’s gold subaru was spotted in Arizona. The mother did not know why Hetrick would take Gracelynn to Arizona.

“I can’t sleep at night, wondering whats going on with Gracelynn,” said the young mother. “I am constantly wondering where she is at, if she is safe. We just want her home.”

Gracelynn Scritchfield stands at 3 feet even, weighs pounds, and was last seen wearing summer attire. She has brown-blonde hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Troopers are searching for a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH 163.

If you see Scritchfield, Hetrick, and/or the vehicle, immediately call 911.