Mother shot to death, AMBER alert issued for missing 2-day-old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is dead and her newborn baby is missing, according to state and Memphis authorities.

Danielle Hoyle, 27, and her 2-day-old baby, Kennedy Hoyle, were last seen in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police confirmed Wednesday that a 27-year-old mother was found shot and killed near the vehicle, and her baby was missing. Family identified her by name.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Kennedy on Wednesday morning.

Family members say the last time they heard from Hoyle was when she was taking Kennedy to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

“I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That’s all I want. At least tell me what’s going on,” Hoyle’s mother said. “They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She’s a newborn”

Hoyle’s mother said a detective arrived at her residence late Tuesday to ask what car the woman drives and asked to identify her in a photo.

The family says MPD also told them that they found a body near Hoyle’s abandoned car but did not confirm the identity at the time.

“They said there was an active crime scene. I don’t even know where it is. They said they were gonna do fingerprints, and again try to figure out if it’s her,” Hoyle’s mother said.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The family says Hoyle also has another daughter.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.