UPDATE (5:38 p.m. June 18): The driver of the motorcycle is currently being transported by medical services.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A motorcycle accident in Nitro has shut down two westbound lanes of I-64 on Saturday.

Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle crashed around the 46-mile marker on I-64 westbound sometime after 5:00 p.m.

The status of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.