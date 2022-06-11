UPDATE (6:03 p.m. June 11): Both westbound lanes of I-64 are back open.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on I-64 on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police report that a motorcyclist struck a deer at mile marker 160 near the Olive Hill exit of I-64.

Both westbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to the accident.

A detour is set up through Olive Hill onto KY Route 2 and back onto I-64.

The accident is still being investigated, and it is not expected to be cleared for several hours.