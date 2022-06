PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 36-year-old Jason Jones, of Waverly, was struck by a vehicle that veered left of center while he was going westbound on Coal Dock Road.

Troopers report that Mr. Jones suffered serious injuries due to the crash. He later died at Adena Pike Hospital.

No injuries were reported for the second driver, but impairment is suspected to have led to the crash.