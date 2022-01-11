Motorists reminded to do car maintenance after snow event

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Travels are a little less treacherous in most places now that most of the snow has melted. But the materials put on the roads to make them safer could damage your vehicle. That is why some people are visiting car washes. According to AAA salt mixtures used on the roads lead to an estimated $3 billion in vehicle rust damage each year. That is why it is important to wash your car sooner rather than later.

“It has got salt all over it and salt eats metal,” said motorist Jerry Fisher as he went through Hand Wash 1 car wash in Nitro, WV. He said getting his vehicle washed was a top priority because he knows what can happen after a snow event.

“It is very important if you plan on keeping it for awhile,” Fisher said.

According to AAA, in recent years 22 million U.S drivers have experienced rust damage to their cars due to salt and liquid de-icers. The group says repairs to fix these problems can cost hundreds of dollars.

“After a snow storm you want to make sure you get all that off your car as soon as possible,” said Cody Hill, a car wash employee.

“The underneath is one of the main parts that most people don’t see from the eye. Unless you are getting down under and looking, that is where most of it is actually going to be.”

That’s why people like Fisher say they take their car to a car wash for special treatment after driving in winter weather.

“So that you don’t have to buy another one next year, make it last, take care of it,” Fisher said about why he’s getting his vehicle washed.