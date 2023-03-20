FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The company Diversified Energy, which is a sponsor for the left wing of the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), held a room dedication ceremony Monday morning.

The ceremony started around 10 a.m. One room was dedicated to former Diversified Energy employee Joe Stumbo, who recently passed away.

The other room was dedicated to all first responders and the officers who lost their lives in July 2022 to a barrage of gunfire.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, and Prestonsburg Police K9 Officer “Drago” were the victims in the case.

After the tragedy, the Mountain Arts Center housed police press conferences and also visitation ceremonies for each of the officers.

Sheriff John Hunt released a statement Monday afternoon saying, “We were just honored that they thought about these officers and their families and that they decided to include them in this dedication.”