Mountain Health announces more reopening plans for urgent, express care

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Network has announced reopening plans for two more of its facilities.

Cabell Huntington Hospital Family Urgent Care Center in Huntington will reopen in phases beginning Monday, May 11 as follows

May 11-24 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

May 25-June 21 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

June 22 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Seven days a week



The company also says the Hurricane Express Care, located in the Fruth Pharmacy at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane will reopen with regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Health Networks says people should visit urgent care or express care for a problem that is not life-threatening or risking disability but requires urgent medical attention, such as a cold or the flu, earaches, migraines, low-grade fevers, limited rashes, or minor injuries such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts or burns, minor broken bones or minor eye injuries.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the health organization says all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering the CHH Urgent Care or Express Care. anyone experiencing fever, productive new cough, new shortness of breath, body aches, new sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine or awaiting a COVID-19 test is asked to visit the drive through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Mountain Health says hours are subject to change based on volume or if an executive order is issued from the Governor. For more information please visit www.cabellhuntington.org.

