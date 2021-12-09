Mountain Mission and United Food Operations team up to distribute food

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Several charities in our region are working together to make sure needy families are fed this Christmas. Thursday morning, the Mountain Mission joined with United Food Operations to get canned products together for different agencies around the Kanawha Valley.

The food was packed onto pallets and distributed to seven groups.

One of them was the Nitro Food Pantry where volunteers say they’re happy to be part of the process of doing good.

“I’m retired and I feel like I want to do something to help my community. This is just a small way to do something, to do my part hopefully,” said Robert Fisher a volunteer at the Nitro Food Pantry who was hauling food from the Mountain Mission back to Nitro.

He said the Nitro Food Pantry plans to give food baskets to about 300 families this Christmas.

