Mountaineers meet Lady Raiders on Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, (Gold and Blue Nation) – Following a 92-58 upset win over No. 17 Texas, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set to host Texas Tech in Morgantown, on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Opening tip against the Lady Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ , with Lanny Frattare, Warren Baker and Anjelica Trinone on the call. For more information on how to watch tomorrow’s game, visit WVUSports.com/Big12Now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum through Sunday, Jan. 24. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena. Gates will open at 5 p.m., for essential game operations personnel and at 6 p.m., for members of the media who have requested a credential for Wednesday’s game. Credential pick-up will be located at the Gold Gate.

West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12) and Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4 Big 12) are set to meet on the basketball

court for the 18th time on Wednesday. WVU leads the all-time series, 12-5, including a 6-2 mark in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won their last seven meetings against the Lady Raiders, dating back to Jan. 25, 2017.

WVU is coming off a 92-58 win over No. 17 Texas on Jan. 9, at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia was led once against by redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who tallied a team-high 24 points against the Longhorns. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez tallied a career-high 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in the win to record her fifth consecutive double-double. Junior guard Madisen Smith (17 points) and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (12 points) also finished in double figures in the victory.

West Virginia’s win over No. 17 Texas was its first win over an AP top-25 team since Dec. 21, 2019, vs. Michigan State and its first win over a ranked Texas team since Jan. 28, 2019. WVU’s 34-point margin of victory against the Longhorns was the largest win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 27, 2016, vs. Oklahoma State (82-48).

Texas Tech is coming of a 99-72 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 10. The Lady Raiders have lost their last three games, dating back to Jan. 2, at Oklahoma State (75-48). TTU’s last win came on Dec. 29, a 100-47 victory against Incarnate Word. Guard Vivian Gray leads Texas Tech in points (19.0), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.27), steals (1.09) and blocks (1.45) per game this season.