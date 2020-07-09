Mullins sworn in as new EMA director

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Larry Mullins is the new Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Director.

The Board of Scioto County Commissioners, following their regular Thursday morning meeting and executive session, swore in Mullins.

The Commissioners appoint Larry Mullins to his new post on July 2, 2020.

Mullins succeeds EMA Director Kim Carver, who retired effective July 1, 2020.

Mullins, who previously was the Transit Coordinator for the county’s public transit system, Access Scioto County, has been part of the Local Emergency Planning Committee and served as the Public Information Officer for Scioto EMA for the past 25-years.

Mullins also served as firefighter with Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMT with Scioto Ambulance District Squad 2 for 10-years in the 1990’s.

“I’m honored to be appointed as EMA Director and look forward to serving and helping to protect the citizens of our great county,” Mullins said.

