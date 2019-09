SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Four vehicles wrecked shortly before 7:30 am, September 2nd, 2019 involving a tractor trailer along I-64 East.

At this time, the fast lane is only open near the Montrose exit. According to Kanawha County Dispatch, there were reports of entrapment.

At this time, injuries are unknown and no estimated time on when all lanes will open back up.

