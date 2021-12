SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident in South Charleston.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say 3 vehicles were involved in the crash along US 119 Northbound at the intersection of Eagle Drive.

We’re told 1 person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. The road is back open.

No other information.