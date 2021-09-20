Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64W in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 says that a multi-vehicle accident happened around the 45-mile marker of I-64 westbound near Nitro.

Four vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident, and occupants sustained minor injuries.

Courtesy: Nitro Fire Dept.

Westbound traffic appears to be shut down at this time.

There is no word on how long traffic will be backed up.

The Nitro Fire Department says that Nitro and Teays Valley Fire Departments responded to the scene.