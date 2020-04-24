Multiple arrests after drugs and explosive device found in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies made several arrests after searching a Grantsville home and finding drugs and an explosive device.

Deputies along with the Grantsville Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Natural Resources Police searched the home on Pine Street on Thursday.

During the search, officials allegedly found the explosive device in a room occupied by Rickey Myer. Myer was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of an explosive or incendiary device.

The West Virginia State Police Special Operations, Bomb Response Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene to dispose of the device.

Police also arrested Michael Perry Richards, 28, on possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer charges.

During the search, Jarred Nicholas, 39, was allegedly found in a bedroom of the home where officers found two sets of portable scales, individual plastic baggies, approximately 1.41 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth, and approximately 1.14 grams believed to be marijuana.

Nicholas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Nicholas and Christopher Lamp were also arrested on warrants for alleged delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy, stemming from a controlled purchase of meth on May 29, 2019. This controlled purchase was executed through a joint-investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police.

All four were arraigned and booked into the Central Regional Jail.

