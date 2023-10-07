UPDATE (Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10:42 p.m.) – The fire is under control and the building has been declared “unsafe,” according to Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges.

Hodges said two people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from the apartment building, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Washington Street East from Morris to Brooks Street will be closed as crews continue to work in the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to an apartment fire in Charleston near CAMC General Hospital, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. along the 1200 Block of Washington Street East.

Dispatchers say multiple people were trapped inside and rescued by crews on scene; however, there is no word on their condition.

The roadway is currently shutdown until further notice.

This is a developing story.