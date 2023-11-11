BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Danville Lumber Company in Boone County, according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived the fire was fully involved, according to dispatchers. A firefighter was taken to the hospital; however the extent of their injuries is still unknown at this time.

Dispatchers said Route 85 and several streets in Danville are closed until further notice while crews continue to battle the flames.

Boone County Ambulance, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and multiple fire departments responded.

This is a developing story.