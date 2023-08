CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a fire on Sunday morning in Cabell County, according to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and dispatchers.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of Clark Hollow Road in the Ona area.

The Milton Volunteer Fire Department says no residents were home at the time and no one was injured. However, the home was a total loss, according to dispatchers.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.