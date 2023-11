GLENWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in Glenwood, according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported at a home on Nicely Road around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers said no one was inside the home at the time, but when crews arrived the home was burned to the ground.

The Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Barboursville Fire Department responded.

This is a developing story.