FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a commercial structure fire in Montgomery, according to dispatchers.

The fire happened along Morris Drive and Fayette Pike at Montgomery Auto Repair Shop around 8:00 p.m.

According to Mayor Greg Ingram, the shop is no longer in business; however there was tires and oil inside the building at the time of the fire.

In total, eight fire departments from Fayette and Kanawha Counties are responding to the incident and environmental personnel are also on scene for a potential oil spill.

There are no known injuries at this time.