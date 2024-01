CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Milton, according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. along Route 60 near Hidden Lane. Dispatchers said the fire is “fully involved.”

There are no reported injuries at this time.

A portion of Route 60 is closed until further notice while crews from Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Ona Fire Department and Culloden Volunteer Fire Department respond to the fire.