Multiple out-of-state crews helping restore power in Kentucky

(WOWK) – Kentucky Power is working to address power outages that occurred as a result of two destructive ice storms and one snow storm that moved through the area in the past week.

So far today crews have restored power to approximately 5,000 customers. Dangerous situations continue to hamper restoration efforts including today with melting snow and ice bringing down trees and heavy limbs. Crews also continue to encounter difficult conditions on back roads and in hollows, while also finding more damage along the way.

Because of the way the weather changed today, additional outages occurred throughout the day leaving a total of 29,000 currently without power.

More than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors are working on service restoration. Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee are assisting Kentucky Power and its business partners.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas. Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties were hardest hit and there is extensive damage to the circuits providing electricity in these areas. Weather permitting, additional aerial damage assessment will take place tomorrow and hopefully estimated restoration times can be made available for the remaining areas.

95% of customers in the following areas will be restored by the dates below. Keep in mind, thousands of customers will continue to see power restored each day, meaning many more will receive power before the stated date.

Kentucky Power’s Ashland District:

Olive Hill: Friday night, February 19

Ashland (City): Monday night, February 22

Grayson (City): Monday night, February 22

Greenup County: Monday night, February 22

Kentucky Power’s Hazard District:

Hazard and surrounding areas: Friday night, February 19

Kentucky Power’s Pikeville District:

Harold: Friday night, February 19

Left Beaver: Friday night, February 19

Prestonsburg: Friday afternoon, February 19

Right Beaver: Friday night, February 19

Inez: Saturday afternoon, February 20

Paintsville: Sunday evening, February 21

Virgie: Sunday evening, February 21

West Liberty: Sunday evening, February 21