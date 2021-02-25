Countdown to Tax Day
Multiple people arrested in Mingo County drug bust

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several people are facing various drug and gun charges after the Williamson Police Department and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office acted on a 911 call Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the West End in Williamson.

The Williamson Police Department says the following individuals were detained and questioned by law enforcement which resulted in multiple arrests:

  • Eric Jgin of Ohio was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy, and Prohibited Person with a Firearm.
  • Joshua Sarnor of Ohio was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy, and Prohibited Person with a Firearm.
  • Tyrone Brown of Ohio was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy
  • Bart Pinson of Williamson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy, and Maintaining a Drug House
  • Melissa Sae of Williamson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy
  • Jerry Fields of Williamson was charged with Conspiracy and Obstruction
  • Milo Far of Williamson was charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny
  • Lynn Holloway of Williamson was arrested on a Warrant
Law enforcement found suspected drugs, firearms and other evidence during a drug bust in Mingo County. Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Williamson Police Department)

