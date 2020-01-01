Multiple people shot in Huntington bar during New Year celebration

Huntington Police Interim Chief Ray Cornwell says at least 4 people were shot in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Kulture Hookah bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington. Dispatch reports indicate people screaming in the bar as the shots were fired.

Cornwell says the victims were inside the bar when they were shot but police are unsure if the shots came from inside or outside the bar. However, shell casings can be seen in the parking lot across the street from the bar.

Police are also unsure on the number of victims at this time because some victims were transported by EMS while others were transported in personal vehicles. They add that some of the victims likely have serious injuries.

Forensic detectives are on scene this morning as they search for evidence.

According to Cornwell, an entertainer was at the bar at the time of the shooting and had personal security with them.