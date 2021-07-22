Multiple structure fires reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple fire crews are responding to two different structure fires in Clay County early Thursday morning.

According to the Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, one fire is about a mile up on Pumpkin Ridge Road. The second fire is on High Street, adjacent to High Street Apartments.

Metro 911 reported these structure fires at about 5:00 am this morning.

Clay Fire Department, Lizemore Fire Department, Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, and Big Otter Fire department are all responding to this fire.

At this time the cause of the fires and if injuries were reported is unknown.

