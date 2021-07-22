Multiple structure fires reported in Clay County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple fire crews are responding to two different structure fires in Clay County early Thursday morning.

According to the Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, one fire is about a mile up on Pumpkin Ridge Road. The second fire is on High Street, adjacent to High Street Apartments.

Metro 911 reported these structure fires at about 5:00 am this morning.

Clay Fire Department, Lizemore Fire Department, Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, and Big Otter Fire department are all responding to this fire.

At this time the cause of the fires and if injuries were reported is unknown.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS