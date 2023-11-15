(WOWK) — After another projected day of soaring temperatures coming on Thursday, big changes are coming, starting with rain Friday. That rainfall will cause temperatures to drop sharply across the weekend.

The rain will start as early as Friday morning and will be heaviest in the evening. This will help the situation with wildfires and smoke in the region. The anticipated amounts of rainfall as seen on model guidance is around 3/4 of an inch.

The next round of precipitation will come in around Tuesday and linger into Wednesday which could impact pre-Thanksgiving travel. See the slideshow for model output for an idea of what kinds of conditions to anticipate.

Models will likely change in terms of details but the rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday shows up on multiple long range models which means motorists and fliers should anticipate longer travel times to reach their destinations.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the constant weather changes. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.