(WPHL) – If you’ve ever taken a CrossFit class or been to your local gym on Memorial Day, you may have heard of the Murph Workout Challenge.

The Murph Challenge honors the life of fallen Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy from Patchogue, New York, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.

Now, every year on Memorial Day, people do the Murph Challenge to honor the sacrifices of those who served in our armed forces.

The Murph consists of the following exercises, all of which are done while wearing a 20-lb. vest:

A one-mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 squats

Another one-mile run

The grueling workout is meant to challenge you physically and mentally.

Those who are up for the challenge can register on the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation website. Murph Challenge Participants can pay to register, submit their completion times, and then compare with others.

The foundation used its funds to award 34 scholarship last year, the organization says, and also completed construction of the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in New York.

Before taking on the challenge, experts recommend a proper warm up to avoid injury, and to drink lots of water to help you stay hydrated.