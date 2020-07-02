The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, whichever is first. Seven days were added to the original draft to include Labor Day.
Face coverings are required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses, in common areas of “overnight accommodations establishments,” including all staff members in areas open to the public and social distancing can’t be followed, according to the drafted resolution.
Masks are not required on the beach if six feet of space is permitted between groups. Groups may not exceed 10 people.
Masks are not required in personal vehicles, for pedestrians observing social distancing in a group of less than 10 people, people alone in an enclosed space, during outdoor or indoor physical activity, or on beaches as long as social distancing is followed, among other things, the draft states.
Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- State receives federal grant funds for county projects in Eastern Kentucky
- WV man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges
- Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy Fourth of July amid pandemic
- Have a safe July 4th but remember…
- Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Fauci: New mutation may allow COVID-19 to more easily replicate
- Kroger employee in WV tests positive for COVID-19
- Gov. DeWine releases guidelines for Ohio schools reopening in the fall
- Broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99
- Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it