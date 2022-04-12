To read our original article, click here.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released.

Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

Officials with the Huntington Police Department say a driver drove their car off the road, hit a parked vehicle, went through a chainlink fence, and continued through the front yard of Watts’.

They say a 45-year-old woman was the driver that hit Watts. Her name has not been released at this time.

The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries. They have been released from the hospital.

Huntington police say the investigation is ongoing but they believe the driver may have had a medical emergency that caused her to lose control of the vehicle.