NASCAR bans Confederate flag

(WOWK) — NASCAR has banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.
The league made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
