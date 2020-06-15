NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX46) — NASCAR is moving the All-Star race out of Charlotte, the organization will formally announce Monday night, Fox 46 has confirmed.

Citing North Carolina’s troubling increase in coronavirus cases, officials say the race will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee and that the race will keep its original time slot of 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

NASCAR will make a formal announcement during a news conference at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.