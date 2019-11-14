Natalie Tennant running for Secretary of State in an attempt to regain seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie E. Tennant announced that she is running for Secretary of State again.

Tennant, a Democrat, was elected twice serving as Secretary of State in 2008 and 2012. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2014, but lost to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

In a video released by her campaign, Secretary Tennant said, “At this critical time for our state, it is important that our leaders honor the call of public service by taking seriously the responsibilities and trust West Virginians place in them. That’s why I am announcing I am running to serve as your Secretary of State.”

Tennant also said she wants to modernize the office and make it among the most innovative in the nation.

For the next year, Secretary Tennant will campaign traveling all over West Virginia listening to West Virginians’ ideas and concerns, while sharing her vision for the state. Tennant will be trying to unseat current Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner.