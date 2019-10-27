National Take Back Day: Getting unused prescription drugs out of people’s houses.

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WOWK) – Saturday was the 17th National Take Back Day.

The program through the DEA, is an effort to keep unwanted precription drugs out of the wrong hands.

Events like this one’s in West Virginia are happening all across the country. In the Mountain State there were more than 100 collection sites.

In the Bluegrass State there were more than 80 locations accepting unused prescriptions from Kentucky residents.

Officials with the Ashland Police Department said they had a busy day, collecting more than four full boxes.

The most common drugs collected by the police department were over the counter drugs, like Tylenol and Sudafed.

On National Take Back Day all drug are accepted expected liquids and syringes.

The National Take Back Day website states that: 937,443 lbs. (468.72 tons) were collected last October.

“It gets the drugs out of people’s houses that they don’t want anymore, expired drugs where they have had injuries or illnesses. They don’t have to have them laying around the house. It gives them an opportunity to get rid of them,” said David Cannoy, of the Ashland Police Department.

The National Take Back Day program estimates close to 10 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs last year.

