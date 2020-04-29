National Guard takes on critical training to help amidst the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just this week, Governor Jim Justice announced what he’s calling “The Comeback,” his road-map of sorts to re-open the state. With that comes a new way of operations, and the national guard is playing a key part.

The National Guard has played a key role providing best practices training to medical professionals, first responders and now retailers throughout the Mountain State.

“665 retailers at this point and 74 long term care facilities trained at this point,” says Lt. Col. Justin Butcher, commander, Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Response Enterprise.

He added, “And there is still a lot to do as we look to open the state back up, there is still a lot to do.”

The trainings are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID, by using proper cleaning techniques and proper PPE that will aid in helping businesses open sooner while preventing the spread of the pandemic.

And while the National Guard is helping with these trainings, they do not give the all-clear for a business to re-open. Instead, that falls on the county’s health departments.

“The National Guard does not validate a business to open, we pair with the county’s health departments and emergency managers to do the trainings on their behalf,” Butcher says. “But we do not in any way validate the opening of that business.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories