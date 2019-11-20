National runners league hits close to home

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fitting in the time and energy to exercise can be a struggle, especially as your body gets older.

RunEveryday is a national runners league that challenges individuals across the United States to build their running streak of at least one mile per day.

45-year-old, Matt Miller tells us, “I’ve been running, I guess like seventeen years. I really didn’t start running regularly until probably 2010 or somewhere along those lines. I’ve done two streaks.”

Miller started running in his early thirties and has been actively keeping his running routine going for almost 18 years.

He’s ranked 700th on the RunEveryday list, but he tells us it’s not all about the numbers.

“As I got older trying to take a little better care of myself. Which I still need to do better,” Miller stated.

Other runners from the Cabell County area are also encouraging running as a workout method for a much healthier life.

Marshall cross-country runner, Dan Green says starting early can help with developing a healthier lifestyle.

“I ran in high school and that was a good time, it got me introduced to running cross country which is what I mainly do. I started doing that and then I ran here at Marshall too for four or five years now and probably plan to continue for… until I’m dead,” Green tells us.

Members in the RunEveryday challenge are asked to run at least one mile each day. Participants can run early in the day or late at night. Some runners prefer to run later in the evening as opposed to during the busy workday.

Miller comments, “At the time I probably tried to run most days that I worked because it seemed like I felt better. So, I just started from finding it, got started and went a little over two years the first time.”

When trying to get into better physical shape it’s always good to know your limits and build up to a more faster-paced workout.

Dan Green tells us, “It doesn’t take a lot to run. All it takes is just to go do it. You can run in anything, you can run anywhere which is great. It’s not like cycling you don’t have to bring a whole lot of stuff with you. You just can run. Go out your door and run on the sidewalk so it’s a little safer that way, I think.”

If you’re interested in running, studies suggest that you start at a slower pace and try to run four days a week at twenty to thirty minutes.

For the complete list of RunEveryday “streakers,” you can find the link here.