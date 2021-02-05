National Wear Red Day from a survivors point of view

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today is National Wear Red Day in honor of women’s heart health. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States…and it can happen to anyone.

“I was 32, I was in the military, and I never thought I would get the diagnosis that I did,” said Sara Parcell, the West Virginia Go Red Spokeswoman.

When Healthy young mother Sara Parcell was diagnosed with stage two heart failure…her world was turned upside down.

“I have bad days that I just don’t have the strength to do anything. And those are things that are hard to live with and accept when you are a young mother,” said Parcell.

Which is common for many woman.

“Women always put a lot of other people first, and may not pay attention to their warning signs,” said Michelle Loehr, the Executive Director of the West Virginia American Heart Association.

The unfortunate reality is that one in three women will be diagnosed with heart disease in the united states. That is why the American Heart Association has made today National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to a common killer.

“When you see people wearing red, especially for someone like me…it motivates me,” said Parcell.

Wearing red is just one way to combat this disease.

The American Heart Association says 80 percent of heart disease is preventable, so going in for your annual check-up is very important.

“There are silent things that you feel. Whether it’s a rapid heartbeat, whether it’s chest pain…when in doubt get it checked out,” said Parcell.

But COVID-19 has made this more challenging.

“It was really alarming when the pandemic first hit, we weren’t seeing a lot of people going to their normal check-ups with their physicians,” said Loehr.

Seeing your doctor can be a lifesaver if you happen to catch this virus.

“40 percent of people that are hospitalized with COVID-19 have had heart disease or stroke. So these pre-existing conditions can defiantly affect the way you combat the virus,” said Loehr.

The American Heart Association encourages all women and men to stay fit, eat healthily, and stay on top of health check-ups to avoid the risk of heart disease.

And tonight the Coliseum Convention Center and the Elk River bridge in Charleston will be lit up red in honor of National Wear Red Day.