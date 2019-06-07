National

Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Animal control officers in Pittsburgh have captured an alligator.

A person walking a dog spotted the 5-foot (1.5 meters) gator in the city's Beechview neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The alligator was hissing and animal control officers cornered it against a garage door before taping its jaws shut. It was taken to an animal shelter.

It's the second time in recent weeks that an alligator was found in Pittsburgh. A gator was pulled from the Monongahela River in May.

