Busch Gardens offering free admission to U.S. Veterans and families

TAMPA (WFLA) - United States Veterans and families can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando from May 31 until July 15.

Veterans and up to three guests can take part in the Waves of Honor offer once per year.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Complimentary single-day tickets must be redeemed online. Tickets are available online only.

SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Discovery Cove, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg are also included in the Waves of Honors offer.