Customer calls police after Taco Bell runs out of taco shells

LOUISIANA (NBC4I) - A resident in Slidell, Louisiana called the police to complain that Taco Bell ran out of taco shells.

The Slidell Police Department posted a message about it on Facebook after they received the complaint.

"While this is truly a travesty, the police can't do anything about this," police said in the Facebook post. "Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!"

The Taco Bell ran out of both soft and hard taco shells, according to the caller.

Police took the call in stride but reminded people that, although the situation was funny, taco shells did not warrant an emergency call.