Flamingo euthanized at zoo after student on field trip throws rock at it

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KETK) - A flamingo at the Miller Park Zoo had to be euthanized Monday after an elementary school student threw a rock at it.

A representative for the Bloomington zoo said the rock broke the flamingo's leg, causing injuries that led to it being put down. The zoo said it is working with the child's family in hopes that this can be a learning experience.

Prior to the incident, the zoo had 25 flamingos in the exhibit, which opened in 2015.