‘I'm drunk, OK?': Woman accused of causing DUI crash with infant in back seat

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 05:07 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 05:07 PM EDT

CAPE CORAL, FL (WCMH) – Police in Florida say they arrested an intoxicated bikini-clad woman who is accused of causing a crash while her three-month-old child rode in the back seat.

Kayla Rose Beal, 21, is charged with DUI with property damage, DUI with a person under 18 in vehicle and threatening a public servant, WFTX reported.

The crash happened Monday in Cape Coral, Florida.

According to police, Beal’s car hit the back bumper of a car in front of her, causing the other vehicle to spin out. Another vehicle was also damaged.

Police said Beal smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech. She allegedly spontaneously said, “I’m drunk, OK?”

Police also said Beal repeatedly asked if she could take off her pants as she was on the way to a patrol car, but she was already only wearing a bikini.

