Jupiter will be so close to Earth this month you can see its moons with binoculars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The largest planet in the solar system will put on a show for stargazers throughout June.

According to NASA, Jupiter is at its biggest and brightest and will be visible to naked eye when it passes Earth later this month. The planet will appear bright throughout the night, even in cities.

Stargazers should be able to spot several of its moons with nothing more than a pair of binoculars or a small telescope, according to NASA. You may even catch a glimpse of the cloudy bands that encircle the planet.

NASA shared more detail in its June 2019 Skywatching Tips.