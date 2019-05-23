Magic Kingdom employee arrested for attempted child luring, found with condoms, child-sized dress

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee of Disney World's Magic Kingdom was arrested for attempted child luring on Tuesday.

Frederick Pohl, Jr., 40, of Clermont, is charged. A public information officer for the Middle District of Florida confirmed that Pohl was employed at the theme park.

According to the criminal complaint, Pohl tried to arrange a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl online.

Pohl believed he was chatting with the child and her father, but he was actually communicating with an undercover federal agent.

The complaint states Pohl sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel.

When Pohl arrived at the hotel, he was arrested. He was found to be in possession of condoms and a child-sized pink dress.

He is charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempted to entice a minor.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2ICE.