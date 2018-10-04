BREAKING NEWS

Mom gets 12 years for poisoning baby with Tylenol

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 10:15 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 10:15 AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman convicted of child abuse and neglect has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for poisoning her infant daughter with Tylenol.

WJXT-TV reports 40-year-old Shauna Dee Taylor also was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years of probation.

A state attorney's office says Taylor gave birth to a premature baby who was released to her in February 2013.

It says the girl was soon brought to the hospital with liver failure an investigation determined was from Tylenol.
  
Officials say they received tips that the mother of 10 has Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, which causes her to fake illnesses.

An investigation found that Taylor has a history of child medical abuse and her parental rights for her other children were terminated.

