Nurse adopts baby no one visited for 5 months

BRIGHTON, Mass. (CNN Newsource) - A pediatric nurse is speaking out about how her dream of becoming a mother came true.

Liz Smith and her now two-year-old daughter Gisele first crossed paths in 2016 when Smith first met Gisele at the Massachusetts hospital where she worked.

Gisele was born premature to a mother who had used drugs and the baby struggled with health issues.

The child also had no visitors at the hospital for several months.

"A few of the nurses at Franciscan Children's approached me and said Liz have you met Gisele. I said no why. They said she needs a medical foster home. And you two are the perfect pair," Smith said. "And I said I don't know I have never considered fostering or adoption. A week later, literally Giselle crossed my path in a stroller and we locked eyes. And that was it."

Gisele went to live with Smith in 2017 and after Massachusetts terminated the parental rights of Gisele's biological mom and dad, Smith formally adopted the girl last October.

Smith says Gisele's health is stable and continues to improve.