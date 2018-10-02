Parents: Please don't buy this cell phone case for your kids, police ask

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Office

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) - Authorities are asking parents not to purchase a specific cell phone case that looks like a weapon.

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association posted the photo Monday of a cell phone case very much resembling a gun in someone's back pocket.

"Although a novelty, it will create unwanted scrutiny from law enforcement or whoever uses it," authorities said.

"Regular citizens will see it and call 911, and then law enforcement will respond accordingly for a subject with a gun call," authorities added.

Officials went on to say "someone could potentially get shot depending on their actions when LEOs (law enforcement officers) respond."